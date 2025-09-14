Open Menu

Woman Burned To Death In Dhamyal Area, Brother-in-law Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A horrifying case of suspected domestic violence has shaken the Dhamyal area of Rawalpindi, where a woman was allegedly burned to death.

Police have arrested brother-in-law, who is suspected to be involved in the case.

According to police, the incident happened two days ago.

Initially, the accused claimed the woman was died in a compressor explosion. However, early investigations suggest that she was doused in petrol and deliberately set on fire.

Police official said the cause of death will be determined after reviewing the forensic and post-mortem reports. The further investigations are underway.

Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani immediately has taken notice and ordered the registration of a case and arrest of the perpetrators involved in such heinous crimes.

He also emphasized that crimes against women will not be acceptable and those involved will have to face rule of law.

