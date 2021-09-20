3 more test positive for Covid in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :About 03 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31809 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1102560 people were screened for the deadly virus till September 20 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 31217 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 344 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.