UrduPoint.com

3 New Women Police Stations To Be Set Up In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 11:32 PM

3 new women police stations to be set up in Balochistan

Three new women Police station will be set up in Gwadar, Turbat and Naseerabad district of Balochistan to protect women and provide them with legal assistance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Three new women Police station will be set up in Gwadar, Turbat and Naseerabad district of Balochistan to protect women and provide them with legal assistance.

The decision was made during a meeting held between Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh.

The IG Balochistan on the occasion said that the first separate women's police station has already been set up in Quetta, which is playing an active role, while in the next phase, special women's police stations will be set up in Gwadar, Turbat and Naseerabad.

"A summary has been sent to the higher authorities for setting up separate family desks at all police stations in the province, including permission for recruitment of women police officers and personnel," he maintained.

He said that on the recommendations of Women Parliamentarians CAUCUS, steps would be taken on priority basis to make Women Safety App effective and to set up a Forensic Lab in the province.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentarians CAUCUS expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government for the protection of women and provision of legal aid, including the establishment of a women's police station.

She assured that all legal assistance would be extended to the steps taken for the protection of women in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Police Station Gwadar Turbat Women Family All Government

Recent Stories

5 tested COVID positive in Hyderabad

5 tested COVID positive in Hyderabad

51 seconds ago
 Prime Minister condoles with Acting Afghan PM on l ..

Prime Minister condoles with Acting Afghan PM on loss of lives in earthquake

52 seconds ago
 Woman commits suicide

Woman commits suicide

54 seconds ago
 56 criminals held, contraband seized

56 criminals held, contraband seized

58 seconds ago
 'LWMC implementing zero tolerance policy with rega ..

'LWMC implementing zero tolerance policy with regard to attendance of workers'

4 minutes ago
 Looking after mentally retarded children is noble ..

Looking after mentally retarded children is noble task: FCCI Chief

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.