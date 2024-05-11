Open Menu

Police Officers Asked To Improve Law & Order Situation

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police officers asked to improve law & order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed for establishment

of law & order and crime control as important mission, and vowed that no compromise

would be made in protecting the lives and property of people.

He was presiding over an important meeting at his office here on Saturday. The meeting

reviewed the performance of Civil Lines and City Divisions. CCPO Lahore issued vital

instructions regarding improving law and order situation and ensuring justice for common man.

The CCPO Lahore issued directives to intensify crackdown against drug peddlers through

intelligence-based operations, tightening the noose around mobile phone snatchers and

motorcycle thieves for ensuring effective measures against dacoities, thefts, and robberies.

Instructions were also given to all units of Lahore Police to enhance information sharing,

maintain the best coordination, and utilize the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's network for

crime prevention.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated the police department's commitment to zero tolerance

against those involved in drugs, illegal weapons, street crimes, and heinous offenses.

He emphasized that safeguarding the public and upholding the law was the police department's

primary responsibility and every officer must ensure public service with dedication and diligence.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir,

SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SPs of Civil

Lines and City Divisions, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and In charges (Investigations) also

attended the meeting.

