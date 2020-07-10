UrduPoint.com
3 Persons Including Police Officer Killed In IOK Mishaps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

3 persons including police officer killed in IOK mishaps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indain Occupied Kashmir, three persons including a police officer killed and several persons injured in different road accidents of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Nazir Ahmad Sofi, working in Jammu and Kashmir police department as Assistant Sub-Inspector was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speedy truck on road in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

Two other persons were killed and four others injured in an accident when a vehicle Cruiser on the way from Thathri (Doda) towards Dundni rolled down near Machipall in Kishtwar district .

Six persons were injured in a road accident at Abhama area of Pulwama .

Meanwhile, two persons have died after they slipped into a well while cleaning it in Chalgund village of Hatmat Pora Hyhama in Kupwara district .

