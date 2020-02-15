UrduPoint.com
3 SHOs Suspended Over Poor Performance In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:54 PM

3 SHOs suspended over poor performance in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations on the charge of poor performance.

CPO during a meeting reviewed performance of all police officers and found performance of SHO Kurr Ali Imran, SHO City Tandlianwala Elyas Baig and SHO Tarkhani Zafar Abbas very poor.

