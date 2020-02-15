3 SHOs suspended over poor performance in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations on the charge of poor performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations on the charge of poor performance.

CPO during a meeting reviewed performance of all police officers and found performance of SHO Kurr Ali Imran, SHO City Tandlianwala Elyas Baig and SHO Tarkhani Zafar Abbas very poor.