3 Soldiers Martyred In IED Blast In NWD

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

3 soldiers martyred in IED blast in NWD

Three soldiers of a patrolling team were martyred and another sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Wazirstan District (NWD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Three soldiers of a patrolling team were martyred and another sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Wazirstan District (NWD).

According to Inter Services Public Relations on Tuesday, the area of IED blast was cordoned to launch a search operation.

The martyred included Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riyasat and Sepoy Babar. The injured was rushed to a hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

