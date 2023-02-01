30 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha police claimed to have arrested 30 alleged criminals including 17 proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Wednesday that the different raiding teams arrested 30 outlaws and recovered 14 pistols, 13 guns, one revolver, one carbine, 6.

690 kg charas and 977 litres liquor from their possession.

The arrested criminals were identified as Iqbal,Smar, Abdul Samad, Abdul Rehman, Sttar, Ghaffar, Shoib, Sleem, Kaleem, Naeem, Wasim, Kareem, Tarjuman Khan, Bismillah Khan, Kohla Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Niaz Khan. Further investigation were underway, police said