300 Tons Of Zamzam Water Supplied Daily To Prophet's Mosque

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

300 tons of Zamzam water supplied daily to Prophet's Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques supplies 300 tons of Zamzam water daily from Makkah to Holy Prophet’s mosque (Masjid-e-Nabvi PBUH) through specialized bowsers.

According to Saudi Press agency (SPA), a specialized technical team conducts over 80 daily samples tests using state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the safety of the water.

The authority is devoted to supplying Zamzam water at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, ensuring that worshippers and visitors can delight in the blessed water.

