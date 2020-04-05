3083 Motorcycles, 91 Cars Impounded For Violating Section 144
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Police impounded 3083 motorcycles and 91 cars for violating section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed due to corona virus pandemic.
Police said on Sunday the police caught a number of violators of pillion riding and impounded their 3083 motorcycles.
The police also impounded 91 cars which were carrying people exceeding to allowed number, he added.