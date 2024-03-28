32 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 32 accused besides recovering drugs, liquor, kites, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokeseman, Taxila police netted two thieves namely Waris and Bahadar Ali and recovered cash Rs 12,000, stolen AC and other items.

Taxila police in their police managed to net four gamblers namely Mazhar, Muhammad Abbas, Qamar Shehzad and Arshad and recovered Rs 23,660, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Sadiqabad police netted two proclaimed offenders identified as Robin and Mohsin Raza wanted in two different cases.

Kalar Syedan and Naseerabad police arrested four, namely Nisar, Habib, Sajid and Ilyas for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

The spokesman further informed that Rattaamral, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar and Saddar Wah police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six kite flying ban violators. Police also recovered 240 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

New Town, City, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Chakri, and Kahuta police rounded up nine accused and recovered over 4.5 kg charras.

Bani, Race Course and Saddar Wah police held five accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.