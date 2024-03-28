32 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 32 accused besides recovering drugs, liquor, kites, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokeseman, Taxila police netted two thieves namely Waris and Bahadar Ali and recovered cash Rs 12,000, stolen AC and other items.
Taxila police in their police managed to net four gamblers namely Mazhar, Muhammad Abbas, Qamar Shehzad and Arshad and recovered Rs 23,660, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.
Sadiqabad police netted two proclaimed offenders identified as Robin and Mohsin Raza wanted in two different cases.
Kalar Syedan and Naseerabad police arrested four, namely Nisar, Habib, Sajid and Ilyas for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies.
The spokesman further informed that Rattaamral, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar and Saddar Wah police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six kite flying ban violators. Police also recovered 240 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.
New Town, City, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Chakri, and Kahuta police rounded up nine accused and recovered over 4.5 kg charras.
Bani, Race Course and Saddar Wah police held five accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 391,000 fine imposed on profiteers4 minutes ago
-
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section4 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged6 minutes ago
-
4,710 drug-peddlers arrested in current year14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 07 drug peddlers , recovered mainpuri14 minutes ago
-
Traffic police hold awareness camp14 minutes ago
-
SNGPL intensifies efforts against gas theft14 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts being made to control kite flying: CPO24 minutes ago
-
Annual prize distribution ceremony held for special children34 minutes ago
-
Korean Ambassador visits Swat, expresses admiration for the beauty of KP34 minutes ago
-
PFA wasted 200 kg substandard gram flour34 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest three accused44 minutes ago