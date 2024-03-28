Open Menu

32 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

32 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 32 accused besides recovering drugs, liquor, kites, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokeseman, Taxila police netted two thieves namely Waris and Bahadar Ali and recovered cash Rs 12,000, stolen AC and other items.

Taxila police in their police managed to net four gamblers namely Mazhar, Muhammad Abbas, Qamar Shehzad and Arshad and recovered Rs 23,660, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Sadiqabad police netted two proclaimed offenders identified as Robin and Mohsin Raza wanted in two different cases.

Kalar Syedan and Naseerabad police arrested four, namely Nisar, Habib, Sajid and Ilyas for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

The spokesman further informed that Rattaamral, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar and Saddar Wah police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six kite flying ban violators. Police also recovered 240 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

New Town, City, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Chakri, and Kahuta police rounded up nine accused and recovered over 4.5 kg charras.

Bani, Race Course and Saddar Wah police held five accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Mobile Drugs Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Kahuta Taxila Saddar All From Race Weapon

Recent Stories

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

6 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

56 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

1 hour ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

1 hour ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

2 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

16 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan