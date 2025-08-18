3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Gilgit, Surrounding Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A 3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts the district of Gilgit and the surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.
According to a private news channel and the Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 22 kilometers Northeast.
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.
