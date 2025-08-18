Open Menu

3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Gilgit, Surrounding Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit, surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A 3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts the district of Gilgit and the surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to a private news channel and the Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 22 kilometers Northeast.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

2 minutes ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

5 minutes ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

6 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

32 minutes ago
 Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

1 hour ago
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist i ..

Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

2 hours ago
 Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says sh ..

Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love

2 hours ago
 Drone pilots from 11 countries compete in Moscow r ..

Drone pilots from 11 countries compete in Moscow race

2 hours ago
 Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Vil ..

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan