Police restrict movement in flood-hit Pir Baba to aid relief efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Buner district administration and local police have imposed a temporary ban on all public movement in Pir Baba Bazaar to ensure smooth relief operations following devastating floods in the area.

Authorities are using heavy machinery to clear debris, restore access and deliver emergency aid to affected residents.

However, unnecessary public presence has caused severe traffic congestion, hampering rescue and relief efforts.

A spokesperson for Buner Police stated, "Due to the rush of onlookers and non-essential visitors, Pir Baba Bazaar has been closed to all types of traffic.

We urge the public to avoid the area and cooperate with rescue teams."

Officials have appealed to citizens to refrain from obstructing relief activities and instead support humanitarian efforts by staying away from flood-hit zones unless necessary.

The district administration has assured that all possible measures are being taken to assist affected families and restore normalcy at the earliest.