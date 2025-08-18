Police Restrict Movement In Flood-hit Pir Baba To Aid Relief Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Buner district administration and local police have imposed a temporary ban on all public movement in Pir Baba Bazaar to ensure smooth relief operations following devastating floods in the area.
Authorities are using heavy machinery to clear debris, restore access and deliver emergency aid to affected residents.
However, unnecessary public presence has caused severe traffic congestion, hampering rescue and relief efforts.
A spokesperson for Buner Police stated, "Due to the rush of onlookers and non-essential visitors, Pir Baba Bazaar has been closed to all types of traffic.
We urge the public to avoid the area and cooperate with rescue teams."
Officials have appealed to citizens to refrain from obstructing relief activities and instead support humanitarian efforts by staying away from flood-hit zones unless necessary.
The district administration has assured that all possible measures are being taken to assist affected families and restore normalcy at the earliest.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..
NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak
Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours
Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love
Drone pilots from 11 countries compete in Moscow race
Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police restrict movement in flood-hit Pir Baba to aid relief efforts2 minutes ago
-
3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit, surrounding areas2 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project ensuring traffic rules, public safety: SSP Operation2 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways open after water level reaches 1,751 feet2 minutes ago
-
Amateur golfers shine at Hot Weather Independence Cup 20252 minutes ago
-
Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Swabi's village2 minutes ago
-
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems like water scarcity, ..5 minutes ago
-
Class-9th results on 20th12 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi appeals for unity above politics to support flood victims12 minutes ago
-
KTH sets up medical camps for flood victims of Buner, Shangla12 minutes ago
-
Two held for rape12 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to prepare lands for September-cultivation of sugarcane12 minutes ago