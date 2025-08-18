Amateur Golfers Shine At Hot Weather Independence Cup 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Hot Weather Independence Cup 2025, a prestigious two-day amateur golf tournament, concluded here with 55 talented golfers, including both boys and girls, competing in various categories.
The tournament was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Golf Association and jointly hosted by the City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT), Peshawar, and the PAF Golf Club, Peshawar.
The event highlighted the dedication and sportsmanship of emerging golfers, making it a vibrant celebration of both competition and camaraderie.
The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Lt Gen.
Omer Ahmed Bukhari HI(M) as the chief guest.
He congratulated the participants and winners on their achievements and was presented with a City University souvenir by Vice Chancellor Engr. Dr. Nasrullah Khan.
Expressing their enthusiasm, Dr. Nasrullah Khan and Ayub Sethi, Executive Director of City University, said, “We are proud to support an event that not only celebrates the spirit of competition but also encourages youth participation, unity, and sportsmanship.”
With the combined efforts of City University Peshawar and PAF Golf Club, the Hot Weather Independence Cup 2025 stood out as a significant step in promoting amateur golf in KP.
