Rawal Dam Spillways Open After Water Level Reaches 1,751 Feet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The administration opened the spillways of Rawal Dam following a rise in the water level up to 1,751 feet.

According to the statement on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Nilore personally supervised the operation, while rescue teams, police and ambulance services have been stationed at key points to ensure safety.

In light of the situation, authorities have directed all concerned institutions to adopt precautionary measures. The administration has also urged citizens to stay away from rivers and canals to avoid any untoward incident.

