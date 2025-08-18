Open Menu

Safe City Project Ensuring Traffic Rules, Public Safety: SSP Operation

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Safe City Project ensuring traffic rules, public safety: SSP Operation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent Police Operation Safe City Project Sargodha Region Amir Mushtaq

said the safe city project is ensuring traffic rules, public safety and security on roads of

the city.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said the project was revolutionizing law enforcement by allowing

online challans for motorcycles and cars.

SSP Operation Amir Mushtaq explained that with the help of modern surveillance technology,

the Safe City Project had been instrumental in reducing crime rates on roads and preventing

accidents.

He pointed out that the integration of a robust network of cameras had made it easier to monitor

and identify violations.

‘’A significant milestone in this initiative is the selection of 53 sites across the Sargodha city where

a total of 250 cameras have been installed and these cameras are strategically placed to enhance

coverage and monitor various critical locations, thus improving overall road safety and assisting

in crime control," ’the SSP Operation said.

He highlighted the future expansion plans for the Safe City Project and said that the Punjab government

plans to install similar cameras across all tehsils in Sargodha district.

To facilitate this, a comprehensive survey of all tehsils has already been completed, and soon, every

tehsil would benefit from the enhanced security provided by these high-tech surveillance systems.

