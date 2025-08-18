SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A devastating cloudburst in Dalori village of Swabi district has caused severe destruction, submerging houses and sweeping away nearly 15 people in flash floods. The incident has triggered landslides in the mountainous terrain, complicating relief efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan described the situation as critical, stating that the intense, fast-flowing torrent engulfed the entire area. "The flash flood was extremely powerful, catching residents off guard," he told reporters.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the district administration, Rescue 1122, and additional support from Haripur and Mardan working to locate missing persons and assist affected families. Authorities have declared a state of emergency and warned locals to avoid rivers and streams.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and possible cloudbursts in the region, keeping the administration on high alert.