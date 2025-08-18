Open Menu

Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc In Swabi's Village

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Swabi's village

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A devastating cloudburst in Dalori village of Swabi district has caused severe destruction, submerging houses and sweeping away nearly 15 people in flash floods. The incident has triggered landslides in the mountainous terrain, complicating relief efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan described the situation as critical, stating that the intense, fast-flowing torrent engulfed the entire area. "The flash flood was extremely powerful, catching residents off guard," he told reporters.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the district administration, Rescue 1122, and additional support from Haripur and Mardan working to locate missing persons and assist affected families. Authorities have declared a state of emergency and warned locals to avoid rivers and streams.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and possible cloudbursts in the region, keeping the administration on high alert.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

2 minutes ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

5 minutes ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

7 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

32 minutes ago
 Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

1 hour ago
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist i ..

Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

2 hours ago
 Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says sh ..

Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love

2 hours ago
 Drone pilots from 11 countries compete in Moscow r ..

Drone pilots from 11 countries compete in Moscow race

2 hours ago
 Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Vil ..

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan