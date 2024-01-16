Open Menu

346 Candidates To Contest Elections On Five NA, 13 PK Seats From Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) As many as 346 candidates would contest general elections on five national and 13 provincial assemblies' seats from the provincial capital.

According to the Election Commission, 92 candidates would contest elections on five Constituencies of the National Assembly, while 254 are in the fray for 13 seats of the Provincial Assembly from Peshawar.

The highest number of candidates i.e.

37 have submitted papers for PK 81 while only 13 candidates would contest from PK 74, 16 each from PK 72, PK 73 and PK 75.

There are 14 candidates from PK 76, 13 from PK 77, 20 from PK 78, 27 from PK 79, 17 from PK 80, 37 from PK 81, 24 from PK 82, 22 from PK 83 and 19 candidates from PK 84 Peshawar.

Similarly, 15 candidates are in the field to contest elections from NA 28 Peshawar, 16 from NA 29, 15 from NA 30, 21 from NA 31 and 25 from NA 32.

APP/adi

