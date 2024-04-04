38 Incidents Of Tower Collapses Reported In NTDC Transmission Network In FY-2022-23
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A total of 38 incidents of tower collapses in the transmission network of 500 kV and 220 kV of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) were reported during the last fiscal year 2022-23.
According to official data, out of a total of 38 incidents, 25 occurred in the south region, 9 in the north region, and four in the K-Electric area. These incidents not only disrupt the transmission system but also pose hazards to human life and
jeopardize the integrity of the entire network.
It is pertinent to mention here that the transmission network plays a critical role in delivering electricity over long distances to load centers. Such incidents cause safety hazards and disruptions to economic activities.
Recognizing the gravity of the issue, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) intervened and directed NTDC to prioritize regular inspection, maintenance, and review, as well as to upgrade its design parameters based on thorough investigation and independent study.
NTDC was also instructed to establish a robust weather monitoring system, develop emergency response plans, invest in training and capacity-building of engineers and line staff, and collaborate with industry experts to adhere to best practices in transmission line design, construction, and maintenance, ensuring the reliability and safety of its network.
