4 Die, 20 Injured In Accident On Motorway

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 09:30 PM

4 die, 20 injured in accident on Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Four persons lost their lives and at least 20 sustained injuries in an accident between a passenger coach and coaster on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.

According to the police, the coaster was carrying a wedding party from Karachi to Nawan Jatoi village in Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Jan Magsi, Ghulam Shabbir Chandio, 8 years old Sadia Magsi and an unknown woman.

The bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) in Jamshoro while the injured were referred to LUH Hyderabad.

Some patients were also later referred to Civil Hospital Karachi.

