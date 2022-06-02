4 girls among 5 abducted from Faisalabad

Five persons, including four girls, were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Five persons, including four girls, were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Faizan and his associates seduced a girl, Emaan Hijab, and abducted her from Samanabad while Ali Raza and his accomplices kidnapped a 13-year-old girl, Kashaf, from Chak 218/R-B Kokianwala.

Similarly, Waris and his associates seduced Samina wife of Ramzan and abducted her from Chak 415-GB whereas unknown kidnappers kidnapped Aamina daughter of Safdar Ali while going to purchase grocery items from a nearby shop in Malik Pur.

Meanwhile, unknown abductors abducted 22-year-old Zainul Abidneen from Chak 275-JB when he was returning back from his dairy farm.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, he added.