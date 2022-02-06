UrduPoint.com

4 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

4 held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Naseeraabad police arrested 2 accused Wajid Rasool and Mohammad Imran and recovered 2 pistols with 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Taxila police arrested accused Noman Ali and recovered 1 pistol 9mm from the accused while Saddar Barooni Police arrested Mohammad Nadeem and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik said that operations against aerial firing and illegal weapons should be continued.

