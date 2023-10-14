Open Menu

4 Killed In Motorcycle, Tractor-trailer Collision In Pakpattan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A couple and two children were killed on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly-driven tractor-trolly on Arifwala Road in Pakpattan on early Saturday morning.

According to details, rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred in Pakpattan where a speeding tractor-trolly hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite side.

As a result, a couple and two kids including four months baby were killed on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

According to police, the driver of the tractor managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

