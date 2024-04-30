Open Menu

Punjab Housing Warns People Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Punjab Housing warns people against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has warned people against illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi saying any business deal in unapproved housing projects would be a risk.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the spokesman Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Rawalpindi said that the general public and business community should refrain from any sale or purchase of plots and constricted houses in unapproved housing schemes. The spokesman said that PHATA wouldn't be responsible for any fraudulent event if occurred to anyone.

He informed that RMRSCO Pvt Ltd (with Chief Executive Officer Rahimuddin) has submitted two contracts (Rudn Enclave and Rudn Enclave-II) located in Moza Chauhan Tehsil and District Rawalpindi and Moza Badial Adiala Road respectively.

NOCs of both applications are processed in the department under Punjab Affordable Private Housing Scheme Rules-2020 and have not yet been approved by the planning agency he said adding that the mentioned schemes were still under consideration and unapproved.

He said any purchase or sale through the two mentioned schemes wouldn't be the responsibility of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

He further advised people to visit the official website to check if any scheme was approved / disapproved or under consideration through the link (https://ahs.punjab.gov.pak/).

Related Topics

Business Punjab Visit Road Sale Rawalpindi Event From Housing

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

4 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

17 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan