Punjab Housing warns people against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has warned people against illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi saying any business deal in unapproved housing projects would be a risk.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the spokesman Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Rawalpindi said that the general public and business community should refrain from any sale or purchase of plots and constricted houses in unapproved housing schemes. The spokesman said that PHATA wouldn't be responsible for any fraudulent event if occurred to anyone.

He informed that RMRSCO Pvt Ltd (with Chief Executive Officer Rahimuddin) has submitted two contracts (Rudn Enclave and Rudn Enclave-II) located in Moza Chauhan Tehsil and District Rawalpindi and Moza Badial Adiala Road respectively.

NOCs of both applications are processed in the department under Punjab Affordable Private Housing Scheme Rules-2020 and have not yet been approved by the planning agency he said adding that the mentioned schemes were still under consideration and unapproved.

He said any purchase or sale through the two mentioned schemes wouldn't be the responsibility of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

He further advised people to visit the official website to check if any scheme was approved / disapproved or under consideration through the link (https://ahs.punjab.gov.pak/).