4 outlaws arrested :weapon, stolen items recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested four accused and recovered weapons and stolen items from their possession in the limits of Parowa and Choudwan police stations.

SHO Parowa police station Mukhtar Ahmed, while taking action against the criminal elements, recovered 01 gun with 12 bore ammunition and two stolen batteries from the possession of Gul Muhammad son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Gadiwala and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Similarly SHO Choudwan police station Amanullah Khan, during the search and strike operation, houses, bus stand and hotels and various places were checked and three suspects were arrested.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.