4 Polling Stations Established For AJK Elections In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

4 polling stations established for AJK elections in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as four polling stations have set up in Bahawalpur for voters belonging to Azad Jammu & Kashmir to exercise their right to vote during AJK general elections.

These polling stations were established at Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur, Sadiq Dan High school Bahawalpur, Government Boys High School Dera Bakha and Government Boys School Christian Colony Yazman.

More than 150 police personnel were deployed at these stations for security.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited polling stations along with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to inspect security arrangements.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made over the district for AJK elections.

More Stories From Pakistan

