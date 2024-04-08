Open Menu

403 Profiteers Fined

Published April 08, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates handed down 403 profiteers with heavy fine in addition to arresting 22 shopkeepers on charge of violating Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance in the division on Monday.

A spokesman for local administration said the price control magistrates inspected 6,895 shops in various markets and bazaars and found 403 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

Out of them 130 shopkeepers were involved in overcharging whereas 273 shopkeepers failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stall.

The magistrates handed down the profiteers with a fine of Rs 252,500 in addition to nabbing 22 other shopkeepers on sheer violation of Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance during this period, he added.

