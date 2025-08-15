PM For Stronger Pakistan-Bangladesh Political, Economic Relations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterating Pakistan's desire to enhance trade and people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh, called for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres.
The prime minister, in a meeting with High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, who paid a courtesy call on him, expressed satisfaction over the growing engagement between Pakistan and Bangladesh across various domains.
While recalling his "warm and productive" interactions with Chief Advisor of Bangladesh Dr. Mohammad Yunus, including their last meeting in Cairo on the margins of the D-8 Summit last December, he expressed satisfaction at the revival of various bilateral mechanisms between the two sides.
The prime minister stressed upon the importance of maintaining this momentum to carry forward their bilateral ties.
Noting the desire of the leadership of both countries to strengthen bilateral ties, the Bangladesh high commissioner briefed the prime minister on various steps being taken by both countries to facilitate travel, trade and connectivity.
He also expressed his desire to continue working hard for further strengthening of the historic bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Shehbaz wished the high commissioner success in his assignment, while assuring him of full support in the discharge of his responsibilities, and expressed confidence that his tenure would continue to witness positive developments in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.
