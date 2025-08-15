PFA Unearths Fake Milk Production Unit
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday unearthed a counterfeit milk production unit operating out of a house in Bhalwal,Sargodha,in a major crackdown on food adulteration.
According to a PFA spokesperson,the raid led to the seizure of a significant quantity of ingredients used to manufacture the synthetic milk.
During the operation,officials discovered and confiscated large amounts of dry powder,vegetable oil and an unidentified chemical.
More than one maund (approximately 40 kilograms) of the fabricated milk found at the scene was immediately discarded by the food authority's team.
In addition to shutting down the illegal unit, the PFA initiated legal proceedings against the individuals involved.
An FIR was registered with the local police and a motorcycle used for supplying the counterfeit milk was impounded.
The spokesperson for the PFA stated that strict action was being taken against the accused, particularly as they were reportedly repeat offenders in food adulteration.
The PFA's spokesman encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspected food adulteration by contacting their helpline at 1223.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AI technician escapes leaving equipment behind,case registered5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls on Chairman Senate, development, unity, welfare issues discussed5 minutes ago
-
Cloudburst and heavy rains claim 13 lives, dozens missing in Mansehra District6 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA)6 minutes ago
-
Young woman from AJK earns pride of Pakistan award16 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attacks on police stations, check posts in KP16 minutes ago
-
10 power thieves netted16 minutes ago
-
KP CM grieved over losses in torrential rains, orders immediate relief16 minutes ago
-
Three burnt due to gas leakage16 minutes ago
-
Govt orders single-point power supply for All SEZs, industrial estates16 minutes ago
-
BISE to declare grade-9th result on Aug 2016 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman to launch Awami Khidmat program from Multan next week26 minutes ago