PFA Unearths Fake Milk Production Unit

Published August 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday unearthed a counterfeit milk production unit operating out of a house in Bhalwal,Sargodha,in a major crackdown on food adulteration.

According to a PFA spokesperson,the raid led to the seizure of a significant quantity of ingredients used to manufacture the synthetic milk.

During the operation,officials discovered and confiscated large amounts of dry powder,vegetable oil and an unidentified chemical.

More than one maund (approximately 40 kilograms) of the fabricated milk found at the scene was immediately discarded by the food authority's team.

In addition to shutting down the illegal unit, the PFA initiated legal proceedings against the individuals involved.

An FIR was registered with the local police and a motorcycle used for supplying the counterfeit milk was impounded.

The spokesperson for the PFA stated that strict action was being taken against the accused, particularly as they were reportedly repeat offenders in food adulteration.

The PFA's spokesman encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspected food adulteration by contacting their helpline at 1223.

