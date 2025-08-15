Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) under way under tight security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chehlum mourning processions and Majalis of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was on its way under tight security arrangements in the district,here on Friday.

Police after following the instructions of the District Police officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf,made fool proof security net to meet any untoward situation during the Chehlum duration.

Police spokesman informed that 13 processions were underway across the district including two of category A,two of category B and nine of category C whereas police was providing safe security shed to all .

The spokesman said that central procession has been started from Block no.14 and will be ended at Imam Bargah Dar-ul- Uloom Muhammadabad after passing through several roots.

The spokesman said that over 1000 police men were alert for the provision of tight security to mourners.

DPO himself was monitoring the security arrangements by remaining in the field.