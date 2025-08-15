Man arrested over display of firearms on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Police on Friday arrested a suspect for displaying firearms in a video on social media.

According to the spokesperson,the suspect,identified as Muhammad Amjad,had displayed the weapon on the social media platform TikTok.

Police recovered one Kalashnikov rifle along with live rounds from the possession.

A case has been registered against the suspect.