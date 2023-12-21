46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) As many as 46 candidates have filed their nomination papers to contest the General Elections 2024 from 10 National Assembly (NA) seats of district Faisalabad.

A spokesman of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said here on Thursday that about 500 nomination papers were issued to the intending candidates in Faisalabad. However, only 46 candidates have so far submitted their papers for elections in NA Constituencies of Faisalabad.

Giving some details, he said that 7 candidates have filed their nomination papers from NA-95 (Faisalabad-I), 3 from NA-96 ((Faisalabad-II), 7 from NA-97 ((Faisalabad-III), 5 from NA-98 (Faisalabad-IV), 7 from NA-99 (Faisalabad-V), 10 from NA-100 (Faisalabad-VI), 2 from NA-102 (Faisalabad-VIII), 3 from NA-103 (Faisalabad-IX) and 2 from NA-104 (Faisalabad-X). However, no candidate has so far filed his nomination papers to contest the general election from NA-101 (Faisalabad-VII), he added.