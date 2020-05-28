UrduPoint.com
47 Butchers Fined For Selling Chicken On High Rates In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:46 PM

47 butchers fined for selling chicken on high rates in Multan

Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine on 47 butchers and arrested another for selling chiken on high rates during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine on 47 butchers and arrested another for selling chiken on high rates during last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, price control magistrates launched a crack down against butchers for selling chicken on high rates.

Price control magistrate Abdul Ghani Khan conducted raid at Bosan road and checked rates of various chiken shops.

During checking, 48 chiken shop owners found involved in selling chiken at Rs 320 per kg against Rs 260 per kg.

Fine of Rs 51,500 was imposed on 47 shopkeepers while one was arrested and directly sent to jail.

