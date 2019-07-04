BEIJING, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The fourth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo and the 9th Dunhuang Tour-Silk Road International Tourism Festival will be held in Dunhuang City, Gansu province of China from July 30 to September 5, Vice Governor of Gansu Province He Wei announced on Wednesday.

With the theme of "Facilitate Silk Road boom and Poverty Alleviation via Cultural Tourism," the expo will present various activities, including forums, art performances, tourism, trade, and creativity, the vice governor said during the press briefing held here at the Great Hall of the Peoples.

The opening ceremony of the Expo and Festival will be held from July 30 to August 1 in Hezuo City while the closing ceremony will be held from August 31 to September 5 in Dunhuang city, a world-renowned cultural and tourist destination.

Wei said the Expo and Festival this year would follow President Xi Jinping's proposal to jointly move forward the "Belt and road" blueprint and work on improving the development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Aimed at consolidating the people-to-people foundation for building a community of shared future for mankind, the Expo and Festival works as a broad platform for expanding people to people exchanges along the Silk road and injects cultural tourism resources into poverty eradication effort for the benefit of the people.

Some 800 guests from all over the world particularly the countries along the Belt and Road Initiative are expected to attend the expo.

Jointly sponsored by the Gansu Provincial People's Government, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Radio, and Television Administration and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the previous three sessions of the event took place in Dunhuang in 2016, 2017 and 2018.