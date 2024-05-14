All incomplete beautification projects to be completed soon: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday said that all incomplete beautification projects will be completed as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting regarding development schemes he said that the annual development programme has been framed while keeping in view the opinion of the people.

The Mayor directed the inclusion of digitization projects of the Municipal Corporation in the annual budget to bring transparency to the governance.

He said that all possible relief would be provided to the people in the upcoming annual budget.

He said that schemes including parks, footpaths, and construction of roads are being included in the budget to provide the best facilities to the people of the district Sukkur.

Similar, schemes in various sectors he said are also being included in the annual budget to benefit the maximum number of the people.