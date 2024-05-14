Open Menu

ANF Seizes 384 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 384 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in two different operations at Karachi Airport, 280 grams Ice and 466 grams hashish were recovered from two passengers going to Doha and Bahrain.

280 kg Ice was recovered from a container in Karachi and two accused were arrested.

36 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Sultanabad in Karachi.

In two different operations near M-1 Islamabad, 37 kg hashish and 700 grams Ice were recovered from two suspects.

He said that in an operation near RCD Road Hub, 10.8 kg hashish was recovered. 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from a drug smuggler arrested in Haripur.

Six kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in South Agriculture Center Punjab.

In the 10th operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused held near Kashmir Road Faisalabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

