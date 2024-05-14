ANF Seizes 384 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 384 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that in two different operations at Karachi Airport, 280 grams Ice and 466 grams hashish were recovered from two passengers going to Doha and Bahrain.
280 kg Ice was recovered from a container in Karachi and two accused were arrested.
36 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Sultanabad in Karachi.
In two different operations near M-1 Islamabad, 37 kg hashish and 700 grams Ice were recovered from two suspects.
He said that in an operation near RCD Road Hub, 10.8 kg hashish was recovered. 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from a drug smuggler arrested in Haripur.
Six kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in South Agriculture Center Punjab.
In the 10th operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused held near Kashmir Road Faisalabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO visits different police stations5 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held15 minutes ago
-
Quack booked,clinic sealed15 minutes ago
-
Seven days training of faculty members concludes at SABS24 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held25 minutes ago
-
Food deptt removes DFC, suspends AFC over alleged corruption in wheat procurement34 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival continuing in Kalash valleys in full swing35 minutes ago
-
Education directorate for repairing of all electrical appliances in schools35 minutes ago
-
LG&CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" Programme45 minutes ago
-
Killers of double murder held45 minutes ago
-
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind1 hour ago
-
Gang busted, bikes recovered1 hour ago