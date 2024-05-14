PHC seeks FIA, federal govt respond for removal of KP Minister name from PNIL

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali on Tuesday asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the federal government to submit reply within seven-day regarding removal of the name of provincial minister Arshad Ayub from Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

During a hearing on the petition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, the counsel of the petitioner Ali Azim Afridi Advocate contended that Arshad Ayub was a provincial minister and belonged to a political family.

He said the petitioner wanted to go abroad but his name was placed in PNIL.

The FIA’s Director Legal Abdul Rehman Afridi requested the court to give him sometime so that he could collect necessary documents and submit his reply.

Justice Attiq Shah directed the director and the federal government to respond within seven days.

