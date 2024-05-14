PHC Seeks FIA, Federal Govt Respond For Removal Of KP Minister Name From PNIL
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali on Tuesday asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the federal government to submit reply within seven-day regarding removal of the name of provincial minister Arshad Ayub from Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).
During a hearing on the petition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, the counsel of the petitioner Ali Azim Afridi Advocate contended that Arshad Ayub was a provincial minister and belonged to a political family.
He said the petitioner wanted to go abroad but his name was placed in PNIL.
The FIA’s Director Legal Abdul Rehman Afridi requested the court to give him sometime so that he could collect necessary documents and submit his reply.
Justice Attiq Shah directed the director and the federal government to respond within seven days.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All incomplete beautification projects to be completed soon: Mayor Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU chief calls for probe into Muzaffarabad protest deaths6 minutes ago
-
Addl IG South Punjab inspects inter-provincial check posts for security measures6 minutes ago
-
Nanbais refuse to sell 100-gram Roti for Rs 10; demand uninterrupted gas supply16 minutes ago
-
Program prepared to improve literacy rate: Maqbool Siddiqui16 minutes ago
-
Old Age Home, Vocational Centre to be established in Islamabad soon: Randhawa16 minutes ago