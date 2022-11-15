UrduPoint.com

5 Cops Booked On Murder Charge, SHO Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :City Tandlianwala police have registered a case against five policemen including station house officer on the murder charge and started investigation after arresting the SHO.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that City Tandlianwala police had arrested an accused, Muhammad Irfan son of Gulzar of Mohallah Shams Pura, in a narcotics case and allegedly tortured him to death. The police threw his body near Tayba Town to hide their crime, and asked a man to call Rescue 15 and inform it about presence of a body. The rescue police shifted the body to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for postmortem.

Receiving information about the incident, acting City Police Officer (CPO) Abdullah Ahmad directed the SP Sadar division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

During initial investigation, SHO Mazharul Haq, head constable Nasir, constables Shahid, Naveed Afzal and Walayat were found guilty of custodial death. The City Tandlianwala police registered a case against the accused under sections 302, 342 and 201 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 155-C of Police Order 2022.

The police also arrested SHO Inspector Mazharul Haq, and further investigation was under progress, the spokesman added.

