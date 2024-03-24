5 Dead, 1223 Injured In 1103 RTCs In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) At least five persons were killed and 1223 injured in 1103 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 568 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 655 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 649 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 276 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 319 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 89 in with 107 victims and at third Gujranwala with 59 RTCs and 61 victims.
According to the data 961 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 passenger buses, 37 truck and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
