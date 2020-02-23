5 killed in different accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::Five persons were killed in different accidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that a speedy oil tanker collided with a car at motorway near Sammundri.

As a result, car-riders Jamshaid his sons -- sons Sohaib and Hamza received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his wife and two daughters also received injuries and were shifted to hospital.

In second accident, a motorcyclist Muhammad Imran was killed when a speedy bus hit his two-wheeler near Chak No.447-GB.

In another accident, an old man Waris resident of Chak No.259-GB was killed when he fell from moving motorcycle rikshaw near Dijkot. As a result he received serious injuries and died on spot.