UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Killed In Different Accidents

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:50 PM

5 killed in different accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::Five persons were killed in different accidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that a speedy oil tanker collided with a car at motorway near Sammundri.

As a result, car-riders Jamshaid his sons -- sons Sohaib and Hamza received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his wife and two daughters also received injuries and were shifted to hospital.

In second accident, a motorcyclist Muhammad Imran was killed when a speedy bus hit his two-wheeler near Chak No.447-GB.

In another accident, an old man Waris resident of Chak No.259-GB was killed when he fell from moving motorcycle rikshaw near Dijkot. As a result he received serious injuries and died on spot.

Related Topics

Accident Faisalabad Motorway Oil Car Died Wife Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

12 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

12 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.