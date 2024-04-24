Open Menu

5-member Bike-lifter Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

5-member bike-lifter gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Bhagtanwala police on Wednesday arrested the ring leader of a notorious bike-lifter gang, identified as Mumtaz, along with his four gang members including Nadeem and Rehman.

The police also recovered 13 motorcycles, five pistols, eight rifles, 237 bullets and other valuables.

The arrested gang was wanted by the police in more than 25 cases.

