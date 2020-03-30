UrduPoint.com
5 Persons' Corona Test Reports Found Positive

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

5 persons' corona test reports found positive

Coronavirus test reports of five persons have been found positive in Hafizabad district

JALALPUR BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Coronavirus test reports of five persons have been found positive in Hafizabad district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Munir Ahmed told APP on Monday that three Covid-19 confirmed patients belong to tehsil Hafizabad. They have been identified as Sania Arshad Mehmood, daughter of Arshad Mehmood of Mohallah Bijli Ghar; Mohammad Mansha, son of Karam Ali Lakhi Shah; Umair Hussain, son of Mohammad Sharif of Mohallah Garhi Ghous.

The other two patients -- Ali Hassan, son of Mohammad Hassan of Phalo Charga Shah; and Salman son of Liaquat of Nawa Maneka -- belong to tehsil Pindi Bhattian, added the DHO.

The official said the former three patients had been brought here from Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine centre three days ago, while the other two had returned home from abroad a few days back.

All five patients have been shifted to the Isolation Ward of the Hafizabad hospital and the tests of their family members are being awaited.

