500 candidates appear in MPhil/PhD test

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 500 candidates seeking admissions to MPhil and PhD Programme-2019 of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK), appeared in the entrance test held at the ICCBS on Sunday.

Around 70 faculty and other staff members performed duty as invigilators during the test that lasted for about 150 minutes, said a statement.

The test was started at 10:00 am at the ICCBS Prof.

Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium and L.E.J. National Science Information Center, University of Karachi here.

A senior official of the international center said that the test results will be announced on the centers and the Universities website on July 18, while the final merit list will also be announced soon.

After the interviews the successful students will be given admissions to the Dr.

Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, UoK and H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, UoK.

Director ICCBS-UoK Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry visited the examination centers, and appreciated the efforts of ICCBS Academic Coordination Office for organizing such a regimented examination in which students from all over the country appeared.

The international center owns the prestigious higher education program which is the largest doctoral program in the country, he pointed out.

He reiterated that all admissions will be given to students purely on merit basis under the announced higher learning programme of University of Karachi.

After the entrance test, refreshment was also served to the candidates and accompanying persons (during the test) at theMultipurpose Hall of ICCBS.