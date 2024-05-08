Six cattle markets for sacrificial animals on the cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will set up six cattle markets for sacrificial animals to facilitate the buyers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Three each cattle market will be set for big and small animals at various locations in the Federal capital,” an official in the MCI told APP

About the sites for the cattle markets, he said the authority will establish cattle markets for big animals in Sangjani, I-15 and I-12 while for small animals Bhara Kahu, Lehtrar Road near Sultana Foundation and Zia Masjid along Expressway.

The official said that the sites for establishment of cattle markets of sacrificial animals for the period of 13 days with effect from 1st Zilhajj to 13th Zilhajj on the occasion.

He said the cattle markets will operate, allowing citizens to purchase sacrificial animals for religious occasion.

The MCI has set the fee for small animals at Rs. 250, while the fee for large animals will be Rs. 500.

To allocate the rights to set up and manage these cattle markets, a bidding process will be conducted on May 9 at the office of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), he added.

The official said the successful bidders will be granted permission to establish the cattle markets at the designated locations.