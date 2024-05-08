Open Menu

Six Cattle Markets For Sacrificial Animals On The Cards

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Six cattle markets for sacrificial animals on the cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will set up six cattle markets for sacrificial animals to facilitate the buyers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Three each cattle market will be set for big and small animals at various locations in the Federal capital,” an official in the MCI told APP

About the sites for the cattle markets, he said the authority will establish cattle markets for big animals in Sangjani, I-15 and I-12 while for small animals Bhara Kahu, Lehtrar Road near Sultana Foundation and Zia Masjid along Expressway.

The official said that the sites for establishment of cattle markets of sacrificial animals for the period of 13 days with effect from 1st Zilhajj to 13th Zilhajj on the occasion.

He said the cattle markets will operate, allowing citizens to purchase sacrificial animals for religious occasion.

The MCI has set the fee for small animals at Rs. 250, while the fee for large animals will be Rs. 500.

To allocate the rights to set up and manage these cattle markets, a bidding process will be conducted on May 9 at the office of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), he added.

The official said the successful bidders will be granted permission to establish the cattle markets at the designated locations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road May Market Mosque From

Recent Stories

KP Government establishes wheat procurement center ..

KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture

4 minutes ago
 Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist pa ..

Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqb ..

4 minutes ago
 Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer

Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer

4 minutes ago
 UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on D ..

UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar

4 minutes ago
 World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arrang ..

World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged

4 minutes ago
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Pote ..

Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploite ..

4 minutes ago
 Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace ..

Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held

4 minutes ago
 Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

11 minutes ago
 300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover area ..

300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Fram ..

Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Framework for reforms, development

10 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits Planning and Developm ..

World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan