58 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar on Tuesday arrested 58 persons including shopkeepers and bakers during a crackdown against profiteers.

The officers of district administration carried out operation against profiteers and unhygienic conditions and violation of meat holiday in various localities of the district and besides arresting five butchers also arrested 58 other shopkeepers while five bakeries on Kohat Road were also sealed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed officers of the district administration for consecutive inspection of bazaars and implementation of the officially announced price-list in letter and spirit and initiation of action against the violators.