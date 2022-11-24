UrduPoint.com

60 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 60 new cases of dengue fever were reported in the province on Thursday with no more fatality from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 18,338 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year, while 45 people died of the virus and 510 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 26 cases of dengue in Lahore, 13 cases were reported in Multan, two each cases were reported in Rawalpindi, Mandi Bahauddin, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, three in Sargodha, four in Sheikhupura, one each in Lodhran, Narowal, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, Vehari and Chakwal during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases of dengue have been under surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), destroyed dengue larvae at 1,439 places in the province. The squad conducted surveillance at 458,404 indoor and 132,400 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

