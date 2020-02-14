60 pc students fail in HSC supplementary exams-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate education Karachi Friday announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) different groups' supplementary examinations-2019 and approximately in which 60 percent students were declared failed.

According to BIEK's statement here on Friday, 1995 candidates were registered in science and general groups out of which 1929 candidates appeared in the exams.

Out of them, only 692 candidates were declared successful; passing percentage remained 35.87 percent.

In Commerce Private Group examinations, 2377 candidates got registered and 2286 candidates appeared,and 854 candidates were declared successful.

The success ratio in these exams was only 37.36 percent.

Similarly, 5445 candidates were registered in Arts Regular Group while 5236 candidates appeared in the exams out of which 1789 candidates passed in all subjects with pass percentage remained 34.17 percent.

In Arts Private Group, 3400 candidates were registered and as many as 3262 appeared in the examinations,and 1337 candidates were declared successful--the success ratio was 40.99 percent.

Eighty two candidates were registered in Home Economics Group, out of who 77 candidates appeared in the exam and 27 candidates were declared successful. The pass percentage remained 35.06 percent.