UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60 Pc Students Fail In HSC Supplementary Exams-2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

60 pc students fail in HSC supplementary exams-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate education Karachi Friday announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) different groups' supplementary examinations-2019 and approximately in which 60 percent students were declared failed.

According to BIEK's statement here on Friday, 1995 candidates were registered in science and general groups out of which 1929 candidates appeared in the exams.

Out of them, only 692 candidates were declared successful; passing percentage remained 35.87 percent.

In Commerce Private Group examinations, 2377 candidates got registered and 2286 candidates appeared,and 854 candidates were declared successful.

The success ratio in these exams was only 37.36 percent.

Similarly, 5445 candidates were registered in Arts Regular Group while 5236 candidates appeared in the exams out of which 1789 candidates passed in all subjects with pass percentage remained 34.17 percent.

In Arts Private Group, 3400 candidates were registered and as many as 3262 appeared in the examinations,and 1337 candidates were declared successful--the success ratio was 40.99 percent.

Eighty two candidates were registered in Home Economics Group, out of who 77 candidates appeared in the exam and 27 candidates were declared successful. The pass percentage remained 35.06 percent.

Related Topics

BIEK Commerce All

Recent Stories

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

22 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

48 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

1 hour ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 hour ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 hour ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.