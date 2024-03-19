600 Pakistanis Start Overseas Careers Post Landmark Agreements
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) In a landmark moment for employment mobility, 600 Pakistani professionals have embarked on international careers, following the successful negotiation of strategic employment agreements with global partners.
This departure marks a significant milestone in the initiative led by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing global employment opportunities for its workforce.
An official source told APP, that this effort has opened thousands of job avenues across diverse sectors for Pakistani professionals, reflecting the country's proactive engagement on the international stage.
Departing from major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, the professionals expressed gratitude for the seamless process facilitated by the government.
Their departure, witnessed by families and ministry officials seeing off Islamabad's contingent, illustrates the government’s dedication to supporting its citizens’ aspirations.
The initial batch of 600 professionals marks just the beginning. This figure is set to rise substantially as global employers continue to conduct interviews and select candidates on a daily basis.
The success of this initiative reflects not only on the number of job placements but also on the swift timeline of execution: from signing agreements to deploying the workforce abroad, all processes were completed within a remarkable 90-day window.
It is pertinent to mention that these are only those candidates selected through the Governments Overseas Employment Corporation(OEC) and private Overseas Employment promoters have also made strides due to their agreements.
To date, with 50 international agreements yielding over 10,000 interviews, this initiative has culminated in the selection of 600 candidates ready to showcase Pakistan's skilled workforce globally.
He emphasized the critical role of continuous engagement with nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and European countries, alongside participation in global expos and meetups, in securing these opportunities.
The synergy between public and private sectors has been pivotal, with the government issuing licenses to private Overseas Employment Promoters, enhancing the scope for Pakistanis to access international job markets.
A notable milestone in these endeavors was Pakistan's first-ever participation in an international HR expo in Riyadh.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to provide low-cost, affordable living opportunities: Pirzada39 seconds ago
-
Fire engulfs Cafe Bogie in Karachi's cantt station11 minutes ago
-
PAL to organize a seminar on National Consciousness in Literature11 minutes ago
-
Film legend Muhammad Ali remembered on his 18th death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held:11 minutes ago
-
Railways intend to revive Safari Tourist Train exploring Potohar’s scenic beauty31 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London32 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests accused of selling pirated books of oxford university41 minutes ago
-
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi60 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs two human traffickers1 hour ago
-
Excise police recovers 165.6kg narcotics1 hour ago
-
CM approves Rs 100mln compensation package for SW roof collapse victims1 hour ago