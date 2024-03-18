Open Menu

62 Arrested, 88 Cases Registered Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,438 points resulting in the arrest of 62 violators during the last 24 hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Monday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 279 shopkeepers and sealed three sale points. Around 88 individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations. A total of 37,792 locations were inspected and 45 points were sealed during the last month, while 947 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 3,478 shopkeepers. Cases were also registered against 1,350 individuals.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive.

Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Umer Maqbool visited the fruit and vegetable market Multan Road and inspected prices, facilities and other arrangements.

Similarly, AC Cantt Nabeel Memon inspected facilities and implementation of official rates at the Model Bazaar China Scheme. AC Shalimar Anum Fatima inspected facilities at the Model Bazaar Harbanspura, while AC Raiwind Zenab Tahir visited Model Bazaar Sher Shah Clooney to monitor the arrangements and directed the bazaar management to increase the number of sales counters for onions and tomatoes in order to improve public convenience.

