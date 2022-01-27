UrduPoint.com

63 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 08:14 PM

63 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

Price control magistrates on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs.89,000 on 63 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs.89,000 on 63 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district.

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 63 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.89,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

